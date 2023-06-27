Advertise
Milam County grand jury indicts three men in April murder of Jeffery McKinney

Midday with Julie: 6.27.23 (A segment)
By Alex Egan
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County grand jury returned indictments on felony murder charges for three men accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Jeffery McKinney on April 27, 2023.

Marquise Flowers, 18, of Rockdale; Isaac Carrizales, 17, of Rockdale; and James Godfrey IV, 22, of Rockdale, were all indicted on a felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity-murder.

The three were arrested in the weeks following the shooting.

Carrizales, Flowers and Godfrey are all in custody in connection to the murder of Jeffery McKinney.(Mugshot provided by the Milam County Sheriff's Office.)

Police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of W. Cameron Avenue around 10:17 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 after they received reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found McKinney Jr., 30, of Rockdale, had been shot once and was unresponsive.

McKinney Jr. was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m. that night after officers and personnel from American Medical Response attempted to revive him.

Rockdale Police have asked people to check their doorbell or security camera between the hours of 5 p.m. and midnight that Thursday for any additional footage of the four suspects.

Police said the investigation has revealed the shooting was a “targeted event” and they believe there is no danger to the public.

The Rockdale Police Department released this surveillance image of the suspects in the murder of McKinney. (Rockdale Police Department)

