Milam County grand jury indicts three men in April murder of Jeffery McKinney
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County grand jury returned indictments on felony murder charges for three men accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Jeffery McKinney on April 27, 2023.
Marquise Flowers, 18, of Rockdale; Isaac Carrizales, 17, of Rockdale; and James Godfrey IV, 22, of Rockdale, were all indicted on a felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity-murder.
The three were arrested in the weeks following the shooting.
Police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of W. Cameron Avenue around 10:17 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 after they received reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, they found McKinney Jr., 30, of Rockdale, had been shot once and was unresponsive.
McKinney Jr. was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m. that night after officers and personnel from American Medical Response attempted to revive him.
Rockdale Police have asked people to check their doorbell or security camera between the hours of 5 p.m. and midnight that Thursday for any additional footage of the four suspects.
Police said the investigation has revealed the shooting was a “targeted event” and they believe there is no danger to the public.
