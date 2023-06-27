Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Rockdale man indicted on attempted capital murder, aggravated assault charges

Midday with Julie: 6.27.23 (A segment)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County grand jury handed up an indictment recently for a man accused of attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Troy Whiteside, 43, was arrested in May following an overnight standoff with Rockdale Police.

Troy Whiteside, 43, was arrested in May following an overnight standoff with Rockdale Police.
Troy Whiteside, 43, was arrested in May following an overnight standoff with Rockdale Police.(KBTX)

Police were responding to a call about gunshot victims in the 600 block of College Street prior to the standoff.

Billy Nirma Jr., 39, and Zachary Norman, 39, were transported to Baylor Scott and White, where they were treated for minor injuries.

The suspect barricaded himself in the home, where he would “engage in a gun battle with law enforcement,” state police said.

Whiteside eventually surrendered the next morning and was taken to the Milam County Jail.

He remains in jail on a $400,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
File: Candlelight vigil
Corsicana ISD mourning deaths of students killed in rollover
After weeks of controversary, cheers of excitement echoed across Marlin High’s auditorium as...
‘This brings us closer’: All 38 Marlin High seniors graduate after district audit plunged graduation plans into chaos

Latest News

Harker Heights teens help crash victim
‘It’s just what we’ve been taught;’ Harker Heights teens help injured crash victim
Carrizales, Flowers and Godfrey are all in custody in connection to the murder of Jeffery...
Milam County grand jury indicts three men in April murder of Jeffery McKinney
Ellen Corrine Rupp-Jones, 36, is charged with injury to a child. She was arrested on the...
Texas nurse who injected daughter with insulin to fake diabetes pleads guilty
Police are investigating the death and will provide more information as it becomes available.
Man’s body pulled out of Lady Bird Lake in Austin