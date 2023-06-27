Advertise
Snook veteran receives Purple Heart 80 years after service

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Almost 80 years after being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, a veteran in Snook has received the birthday surprise of his lifetime.

Clarence Junek will be 99 years old on Thursday. Monday, he spent the day reminiscing about what happened during his 20th birthday.

“They were on the 18th day of war. I had my birthday there in June and I was 20 years old. And then we fought all the way through France,” Clarence said.

Clarence was captured by the enemy in August that summer, but found a way to escape. He and a comrade made it back to their camp. Clarence and the comrade they nicknamed ‘Snafu’ were told if they went back onto the front lines and got captured again, they would not survive because the Geneva Convention doesn’t protect them after escaping.

Snafu decided to go back with the commanders, but Clarence decided to stay and fight. Just a few months later, Clarence was hit by shrapnel and seriously wounded. The next thing he knew, Clarence was being flown home for medical care, honorably discharged, and eventually, started a family.

For years, Clarence’s sons and friends have worked to get him the medal he deserved for his contributions to World War II. Just days before his birthday, Clarence’s family presented him with the Purple Heart.

“This is to certify that the President of the United States of America has awarded the Purple Heart established by General George Washington at Newburgh, New York 1782 to Private First Class Clarence L. Junek, Company E. Second Battalion 9th Infantry Regiment,” his son said presenting Clarence with the award. “Something that you should have gotten almost 80 years ago. It’s called the Purple Heart. Yeah. It’s yours.”

It took years to get Clarence that medal after medical records were lost decades ago in a fire. This meant a lot of phone calls and a lot of waiting. Clarence’s son remembered a friend on Facebook who just happens to be the Secretary of the Army. Christine Wormuth is a former CSISD student and is now a fan of Clarence’s.

Within two weeks of her hearing the story, one of the most prestigious military medals showed up and now belongs to one very deserving owner. In the package, was a photo of her with the certificate and a handwritten birthday card for Clarence.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

