Three Waco Police Department Sergeants complete over 150 hours of training

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Three Waco Police Department Sergeants completed over 150 hours of training from the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration.

The training is called the School of Police Supervision, and all newly promoted Sergeants are sent to this training to get better equipped with the skills they need to continue to serve WPD.

The state requires officers promoted to Sergeant to complete 40 hours of training.

Sergeant Conner, Sergeant Basden and Sergeant McCuistion of WPD completed well above that.

The school is four weeks long and helps identify the importance of supervision as a management function in law enforcement. It focuses on the transition from “street policing” to management, according to WPD.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.