Trial date set for ex-Hooters waitress accused of egging on Texas man’s brutal murder

Friends and family speak on memories of Zachary Wood.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KWTX) - A trial date for 21-year-old Ashley Marie Esselborn, the fourth suspect allegedly involved in the Zachary Wood murder case, has been placed on the jury trial docket for the week of Monday, July 10, KAUZ TV reported.

Esselborn’s pre-trial hearing is scheduled to be at the 30th District Court on Friday, June 30.

Esselborn, charged with murder, was being held in the Wichita County Jail until she bonded out on May 30.

Ashley Marie Esselborn
Ashley Marie Esselborn(KWTX)

The other suspects, in this case, have pled guilty to murder.

  • Payton Collier plead guilty on May 26 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
  • William Bell received a 30-year prison sentence after signing a plea agreement on May 12.
  • Ronnie Lang pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 50 years in prison in September 2022.

The Wichita Falls Police Department said Wood was living on Brown Street with Collier and two other roommates at the time of his murder.

Wood’s body was found at around noon on May 21, 2022, when police responded to a check welfare call and found a “ransacked” house with “evidence of a massive bloodletting event that occurred, in multiple rooms,” according to an affidavit.

Ronnie Lang, William Bell, Payton Collier and Ashley Esselborn.
Ronnie Lang, William Bell, Payton Collier and Ashley Esselborn.(Wichita County Jail)

Collier, Lang and Bell all confessed to their involvement in the assault and homicide of Wood, according to WFPD.

Police say Esselborn reportedly did not take part in the assault, but did cheer it on, yelling about missing items such as drugs and money.

She allegedly left the scene and later returned to grab items and discard bloody items, according to police. A witness reportedly told a detective that they overheard Esselborn brag about not going to jail and that she did take part in the assault.

In July 2022, a judge lowered Esselborn’s bond from $1 million to $100,000.

According to Fox News, in December 2022, Esselborn, a former Hooters waitress, asked a judge to once again lower her bond, arguing she could cover a lower amount with revenue from her OnlyFans account.

Esselborn asked 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight to lower her bond from $100,000 to $50,000. She told the judge that she had $8,000 in a locked account raised through her OnlyFans account.

The OnlyFans platform allows “digital creators” to charge followers monthly and/or pay per view fees to view exclusive photos and video content.

McKnight denied the request, according to Law & Crime.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

