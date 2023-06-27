Undercover sting targeting prostitution in Killeen results in 12 arrests
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Members of the Killeen Police Department Organized Crime Unit on Thursday, June 15, conducted an undercover operation targeting prostitution, and the solicitation of prostitution in Killeen.
Police said the operation was the result of an increase in complaints regarding prostitution throughout the City of Killeen.
The following 12 individuals were charged, but only four remained booked at the Bell County Jail:
- Monique Davila, 31 years-old, Prostitution
- Diana Arispe, 34 years-old, Prostitution
- Nadia Browder, 38 years-old, Prostitution
- Heaven Sarmiento, 20 years-old, Prostitution
- Elyshia Bullion, 22 years-old, Prostitution
- Lawrence Daniels, 45 years-old, Prostitution
- Jiaya Hunter, 21 years-old, Prostitution
- Stephany Ann Carver, 40 years-old, Prostitution and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon
- Angelo Frazier, 48 years-old, Solicitation of Prostitution
- Jose Luis Facundo, 26 years-old, Solicitation of Prostitution
- Rakeem Jamal Nelson, 31 years-old, Felon in Possession of a Weapon
- Daniel James Estrada, 36 years-old, Solicitation of Prostitution
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.