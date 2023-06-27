Undercover sting targeting prostitution in Killeen results in 12 arrests

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Members of the Killeen Police Department Organized Crime Unit on Thursday, June 15, conducted an undercover operation targeting prostitution, and the solicitation of prostitution in Killeen.

Police said the operation was the result of an increase in complaints regarding prostitution throughout the City of Killeen.

Four of the 12 individuals arrested during a prostitution sting in Killeen remained booked at the Bell County Jail on June 27, 2023. (KWTX GRAPHIC)

The following 12 individuals were charged, but only four remained booked at the Bell County Jail:

Monique Davila, 31 years-old, Prostitution

Diana Arispe, 34 years-old, Prostitution

Nadia Browder, 38 years-old, Prostitution

Heaven Sarmiento, 20 years-old, Prostitution

Elyshia Bullion, 22 years-old, Prostitution

Lawrence Daniels, 45 years-old, Prostitution

Jiaya Hunter, 21 years-old, Prostitution

Stephany Ann Carver, 40 years-old, Prostitution and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon

Angelo Frazier, 48 years-old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Jose Luis Facundo, 26 years-old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Rakeem Jamal Nelson, 31 years-old, Felon in Possession of a Weapon

Daniel James Estrada, 36 years-old, Solicitation of Prostitution

