Amber Alert issued for missing Temple, Texas girl

Police in Temple, Texas are attempting to locate 39-year-old Amanda Guerra and 7-year-old...
Police in Temple, Texas are attempting to locate 39-year-old Amanda Guerra and 7-year-old Kryslee Hernandez.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are attempting to locate 39-year-old Amanda Guerra and 7-year-old Kryslee Hernandez.

Temple police shared a Facebook post earlier Tuesday evening. An Amber Alert was issued for the girl at about 11 p.m.

Police said the girl and the woman were last seen at about 11 a.m. on June 27 entering a wooded area near the railroad tracks in the 3100 block of North 12th Street.

At 4:24 p.m., a resident arrived home and found a vehicle was parked in their driveway that they did not recognize.

The resident called police, and also provided home surveillance footage to investigators. The footage showed Guerra and Hernandez entering a wooded area, police said.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Temple Police Department has conducted an intense air and land search, utilizing TPD drones, the Department of Public Safety helicopter, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice K9 Unit.

This case is under active investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

