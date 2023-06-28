Advertise
Austin police arrest and charge suspect in robbery by assault on a grocery store employee

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Austin Police Department officers have arrested Terry Accor Darnell Jr., 28, in connection to a robbery at Blue Royal Grocery on 301 Brazos Street.

Police arrested Darnell on June 29, 2023.

Darnell has been charged with Robbery by Assault which is a second-degree Felony.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in a robbery by assault.

On June 17, 2023, at around 8:00 p.m. the suspect went into Blue Royal Grocery on 301 Brazos Street and tried to steal several shirts.

An employee confronted the suspect and tried to take back the items.

The suspect hit the employee, injuring them, and leaves the store.

Police describe the suspect as a 30 to 40-year-old Black man. He has a thin build with black hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, a baseball cap under an orange hood and a gray jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. A tip can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

