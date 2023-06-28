Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Cameron Park Zoo mourning loss of Jerry the nutria

Jerry
Jerry(Cameron Park Zoo Facebook)
By Danika Young
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cameron Park Zoo on Wednesday announced the passing of Jerry, a beloved and mischievous nutria.

Jerry’s health had been monitored for some time, and he was reportedly showing signs of slowing down and age-related issues but many guests and staff miss him already.

“Huge, huge loss. Jerry actually ran the zoo. RIP buddy,” wrote Mary Garrard Wallace in the comments section of the zoo’s Facebook post.

Jerry
Jerry(Cameron Park Zoo Facebook)

Jerry was known as a favorite in the zoo for his social personality and his mischief making. One guest said he managed to escape once.

“He had gotten out of his habitat, and approached my shoes. I think he liked my shoe laces then he slowly made his way back…he was mischievous for sure!” said Sarah Troup Wilson, Facebook commenter.

His favorite food was sweet potatoes and he loved playing, training with his keepers and even making paintings.

To share a favorite memory of Jerry, visit the Cameron Park Zoo Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
File: Candlelight vigil
Corsicana ISD mourning deaths of students killed in rollover
After weeks of controversary, cheers of excitement echoed across Marlin High’s auditorium as...
‘This brings us closer’: All 38 Marlin High seniors graduate after district audit plunged graduation plans into chaos

Latest News

The Doris Miller Community Center is located at 1020 Elm Avenue, Ste. 800L.
City of Waco holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Doris Miller Community Center
A comprehensive list of upcoming games
2023 Game Release Schedule
The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in...
Austin police searching for suspect in robbery by assault on a grocery store employee
File: Rodney Reed was sentenced to death for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop.
Texas’ highest criminal court emphatically rejects death row inmate Rodney Reed’s claim of innocence