Cameron Park Zoo mourning loss of Jerry the nutria

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cameron Park Zoo on Wednesday announced the passing of Jerry, a beloved and mischievous nutria.

Jerry’s health had been monitored for some time, and he was reportedly showing signs of slowing down and age-related issues but many guests and staff miss him already.

“Huge, huge loss. Jerry actually ran the zoo. RIP buddy,” wrote Mary Garrard Wallace in the comments section of the zoo’s Facebook post.

Jerry (Cameron Park Zoo Facebook)

Jerry was known as a favorite in the zoo for his social personality and his mischief making. One guest said he managed to escape once.

“He had gotten out of his habitat, and approached my shoes. I think he liked my shoe laces then he slowly made his way back…he was mischievous for sure!” said Sarah Troup Wilson, Facebook commenter.

His favorite food was sweet potatoes and he loved playing, training with his keepers and even making paintings.

To share a favorite memory of Jerry, visit the Cameron Park Zoo Facebook post.

