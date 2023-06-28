Central Texas boy who has battled cancer most of his childhood enjoys ‘best week of his life’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas boy who has spent most of his childhood fighting cancer is getting to enjoy what he calls the “best week of his life” thanks to a summer camp for kids with cancer.

Aaron Gerik, 11, is attending Camp Dreamcatcher in Burton through Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Hospital. The camp has a mission to “help children with cancer who want to feel normal” and includes specialized medical care for the kids.

Aaron, who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoid Leukemia when he was 3-years-old, said the one-week long experience is the best week of his life.

He’s gone twice before but missed the last few years as the camp was closed due to COVID.

“I just like doing all the fun stuff like zipline and rock-climbing,” Aaron beamed.

(Julie Hays)

Aaron is in remission right now and declared cancer free, but it’s been a long, hard journey for the incoming Mart 6th grader.

When Aaron was three years old, he broke his elbow. He later began having what his mom called “meltdowns” but doctors could not figure out why.

When Aaron began pointing to his leg in pain, doctors began to search further.

“An oncologist asked us to get a bone marrow sample from Aaron. So, we had lots of questions and no answers at that point but by that afternoon we found out Aaron had Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and we started our cancer journey.”

Aaron has undergone years of chemotherapy treatments before being declared cancer-free in 2019.

But that declaration doesn’t meet cancer is ever far from their minds. Aaron’s mom, Shelly, says her son still has regular doctors’ appointments so getting a chance to go to camp is a welcomed escape.

Tell me something good 6/27/23 (Julie Hays)

“You know camp is kind of the one place that regardless of your illness you get to be a kid,” Shelly said. “For him, it’s like ‘man, that’s my summer plan every year. We go to Camp Dreamcatcher.” So, for him it’s been very upsetting and we’re super happy that they were able to pull it together and get it back going because it means the world to those kids.”

While the kids get to enjoy lots of fun outdoor activities like swimming and ziplining the camp also focuses on helping the kids with their emotional struggles. Siblings of those with cancer are even invited to attend.

Shelly said the way the staff runs the camp helps her son forget the word cancer.

“Because you’re always the patient,” Shelly said. “You never get to be just a little boy or a little girl. Your life is in a doctor’s office and so during that week of camp Dreamcatcher you get to be a kid and do normal kid things and nobody’s talking about shots over here or medication over here. We’re just hanging out and living life.”

Aaron left in chartered bus from McLane Children’s Hospital with a motorcycle escort to camp on Sunday.

He’ll return on Friday.

