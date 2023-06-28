City of Waco holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Doris Miller Community Center

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Doris Miller Community Center welcomed many community members to its ribbon cutting ceremony in East Waco to showcase the newly renovated facility.

“I’m just overjoyed by the opportunities that we will be able to give East Waco. And especially for the kids that I’ve been dealing with for over 30 years,” said Juliett Jones, Center Supervisor of Doris Miller Community Center.

The center originally belonged to the YMCA but was sold to the city in 2021. Since then, the community center has undertaken major renovations to improve the facility but ultimately the goal remains the same—to bring the community together.

The community center is equipped with both indoor and outdoor athletic spaces, classroom spaces, a dance room, a fitness room and 8 acres of fields designed for outside activities.

“It is a place that now the children in the community can walk to. And that makes a humongous difference in their lives, like I said earlier this campus changed the lives and transitioned the lives of so many people and now we have the opportunity to keep that legacy going,” Andrea Barefield, Waco City Council member.

The center will officially open Monday, July 3rd, just in time for summer camps. The community center will also offer after-school programs, fitness classes, computer classes and all types of programs for both youth and adults.

Doris Miller Community Center is located at 1020 Elm Avenue, Ste. 800L. The hours of operation are:

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



