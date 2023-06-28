College Station woman’s dream of riding in luxury fulfilled

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman’s dream of riding in class and style was fulfilled Wednesday.

Liz Kubricht, 80, a resident at the Waterford assisted living facility, always wanted to ride in a convertible Mercedes Benz.

With the help of the Bryan College Station Women connect Facebook group and the “Tree of Dreams” initiative at Waterford, that wish was made possible.

“I can’t wait to tell my kids and they’re gonna just love it,” said Kubricht.

Staff at the facility say they want to keep adding to the Tree of Dreams until every resident gets a chance to live out their dream.

