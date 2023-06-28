A doctor who came to Central Texas by way of the Army retires after 37 years of service

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A doctor who grew up in Wisconsin, but came to Central Texas by way of the Army nearly four decades ago, is retiring after serving local emergency rooms for 37 years in a career in which he’s seen it all - at all hours.

Dr. Timothy Welter admits the job has been stressful, dealing with everything from gunshot and stabbing victims to poisons and attempted suicides, but says it’s truly been an honor to serve local patients in their most desperate of times.

“I loved it,” Welter said. “There is no denying it’s a stressful occupation but there are a lot of rewards to doing it.”

Welter attended medical school at the University of Wisconsin on a scholarship through the US Army.

In return, he was sent to work at Darnall Army Medical Center in 1988 at what was then called Fort Hood.

Welter came to Hillcrest Hospital in Waco part time in 1989 and then full time in 1992.

He worked in Hillcrest’s emergency room until 2010 before leaving to work in the ER at Providence.

Welter worked at Providence until 2014 before leaving for a brief stint at an ER in Arlington.

He returned to Central Texas to join a group of docs at Premier ER, where he has worked since.

Welter said it’s been a wild ride, working long overnight shifts, sacrificing holidays and never knowing what would come through the door.

Welter has had a hand in saving many lives.

(Julie Hays)

“When you get someone coming in that is stabbed or shot you have to hurry and get your resources and do what you have to do to save that patient,” Welter said. “When you have a patient like that that you’ve successfully taken care of, you’ve saved them. It’s always a really good feeling. Stressful when it happens but good afterward.”

Dr. Jill Beatty is one Welter’s co-workers at Premier. She said what he’s done for others in one community for nearly forty years is truly admirable.

“For those that don’t know emergency medicine is quite taxing both physically mentally and spiritually and to sustain his level of care and commitment is just amazing,” Beatty said.

It’s a feeling shared by fellow Premier docs Dr. Jason Bryant and Dr. Guido Zecca.

“Your career has just had an amazing impact and just the dedication and the work that you’ve done for the people here locally is truly an honor. I’m proud to call you a friend. Proud to call you a coworker, and co laborer,” Bryant said.

“You are a great doctor and a fantastic human being. I also want to recognize your 34 years of service in and around Waco. That’s a lot of nights, weekends and holidays that you sacrificed to be there when this community needed help the most,” Zecca added.

The beloved ER doc is as known for his dedication to medicine as he is to his unique hobbies.

(Julie Hays)

He is a private pilot and has flown dozens of patients for the Angel Flight organization, transporting patients to and from appointments at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

He’s also a coffee connoisseur and once had a business called Persnickety Tim’s which opened in 1996 in the Lake Air shopping mall.

In 2002 he reopened it as a web-based coffee roaster but ultimately closed up shop after 16 years because he said, “sometimes it’s best to leave a hobby a hobby.”

Welter, a married father of three grown kids, said he’s looking forward to retirement and plans to travel more with his wife but admits he will miss the emergency room.

“I’ve done it for long enough I’ve had my fill,” Welter laughed. “But I will miss the people, the patients I see, the docs at Premier are fantastic and the nurses. It’s a good organization but overall it’s going to be a good choice for me right now.”

Dr. Welter’s last day at Premier ER is June 30.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.