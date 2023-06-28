Fireworks shops back in business following 2022 drought restrictions

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The 2022 Fourth of July weekend was tough for firework stands across Central Texas, especially in McLennan County.

Last year’s severe drought forced many shops to close, however business is nearly back to normal for fireworks shops, like Night Light Firework Co, since last year’s drought restrictions.

Store owner, Colten Montgomery McLennan, said McLennan County’s fireworks ban last year on any commercial sale or personal use caused him to worry about providing for his family.

“I’m thinking, ‘How am I going to be able to survive this?’ I’ve got to feed my family with this, and this is a big part of our income. I’ve got employees I’ve got to take care of,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery said the ban caused the store’s sales to plummet.

“We’ve lost about 90%. We were open for about three days and then we shut down. So, we’ve lost a big part of our revenue,” said Montgomery.

But things are looking up this year and Montgomery is happy to be able to service his customers.

“I feel great about it this year. I believe everybody is going to be in the store trying to buy early just cause they missed out from last fourth. They want to get out and spend time with their family and let the kids enjoy some fireworks,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery said he would rather see lights in the sky instead of flashing lights from fire responders this year.

“Just be mindful of where you’re shooting them. Make sure there’s no kids around and they’re not close to the fireworks themselves, unless there’s adult supervision. Be mindful of what you’re shooting around, you know, just take safety precautions.”

As a reminder, fireworks are illegal within the city limits of Temple and Waco.

Those who don’t abide could face a fine.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.