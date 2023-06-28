Advertise
Fort Cavazos “Soldier of the Year” gets new ride for a year

Gift made possible by All-American Chevrolet and the Association of the United States Army
By Kaity Kempf
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Private First-Class Cameron Scout received the honor of Fort Cavazos’ “Soldier of the Year” a little over a week ago. A few days later, he received a call that anyone would hope to get: A new car.

With the help of the Association of the United States Army and All-American Chevrolet, PFC. Stout was able to replace his old vehicle with a brand-new, one-year leased 2023 bright-red Chevy Malibu.

PFC. Stout says that this is an upgrade from his former truck, as it has air conditioning and can drive automatic, which is especially helpful for when he visits his family in Illinois.

“It’s Awesome,” said Stout. “My sister had a Chevy Malibu and she liked it a lot. I decided to make the mature decision ‘cause there’s a couple of Camaros on the lot and Chevy Colorado’s... But Malibu’s have good fuel mileage, and it’s really nice.”

The 2023 Chevy Malibu leased to Private first-class Cameron Stout by AUSA and All-American Chevrolet.(Kaity Kempf)

What was a tradition for another dealership, All-American Chevrolet is taking on the role of providing cars to certain exemplary soldiers at Fort Cavazos. All-American Chevrolet is passionate about giving back to soldier in the community, whether that be through programs or donations to the base.

“I was a soldier right. And I think at the time I didn’t realize at the time how much support we got from the community,” said Austin Bitner, General Manager of All-American Chevrolet. “Sometimes you don’t realize that someone’s actually helping with that. For me, now looking back at how many times I was on the receiving end of that, it’s important for me to have the opportunity to give back.”

PFC. Stout was able to receive this gift and honor of being “Soldier of the Year” through the Best Squad competition. He and his squad competed locally and eventually made it to Colorado, where they competed in obstacle courses, medical lanes, board interviews, and ruck marches.

PFC Stout is hopeful this achievement will be integral in advancing his career in the army.

“Being this low enlisted, it will really help me progress in my field. Especially since I plan on making a career out of the Army,” said PFC. Stout. “Come time to reenlist, I plan on enlisting in Fort Carson, Colorado.”

