The heat is still here but it’s improving

heat warning drops to a heat advisory tomorrow
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s been a long, hot stretch of hotter than normal heat but there is some relief on the way! The heat will be more bearable by the weekend and even more so next week. Our heat warning gets downgraded to a Heat Advisory tomorrow though 8 PM. Triple digit high temperatures can be expected out west, and heat indices will climb into the 105 to 110 degree range out east Thursday afternoon. Continue to practice heat safety during this time!

As the ridge of high pressure slides to the east and eventually breaks down, the heat backs off and some humidity will return. Friday will be the transition day between the excessive heat and the forthcoming “normal” heat this weekend and next week. As the heat dome weakens, we could see rain chances drift back in. Best chances for rain will be to the northwest Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for us and most will be dry. The stalled front will keep the atmosphere unsettled and brings us a 20% rain chance Monday and Tuesday, with a 30% rain chance at least for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Don’t go cancelling your holiday weekend OR 4th of July plans! It likely won’t rain all day any day next week and one day’s storms will dictate where the next day’s storms will be so confidence in shower and storm coverage remains low for now.

