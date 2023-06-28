New community in Temple will provide housing for over 100 homeless Central Texans

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A new nonprofit called “Arbor of Hope” will create two campuses to address the needs of the Bell County homeless population.

According to the City of Temple, a rural 35-acre property located off of Little Flock Road just across the street from the Temple landfill will be home to the first site called Arbor of Hope - East. Within months, up to 170 homeless Central Texans will call the place home.

”We felt that it offered the most natural beauty, it has a beautiful creek that runs along the front of it,” Nancy Glover, City of Temple director of housing & community development, said.

Arbor of Hope – East will open in three phases. For the first phase the city will open up what’s called a congregate shelter space, where residents have their own bathroom but share common spaces, similar to a dorm.

Fifty men and 50 women will live in those separate facilities. The city will have another type of housing onsite called temporary homes where another 50 people will each have their own small home.

“As they’re starting their transformational journey, they’ll begin in that congregate housing shelter,” Glover said. “They’ll stay there for a number of days until they’re ready to move to the temporary housing area.”

It will give their residents a chance to utilize different programs like equine therapy and community gardens onsite.

“We’ll also have two substance abuse units with 10 beds each, one for men and one for women,” Glover said.

In the end, the transitional housing is meant to equip them with the tools they need to eventually be on their own.

“We’re also to have resources there to help them get their IDs, finish their high school diplomas and be provided with job training skills,” Glover said.

The site is undeveloped land, so there’s a lack of infrastructure for utilities. The City of Temple expects the first phase of Arbor of Hope East to be ready for residents somewhere between December 2024 and June 2025.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.