Renovated basketball court in Copperas Cove reopening

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Parks and Recreation Department and Quality of Life Advisory Board are having a “First Shot” event to celebrate the completion of the Basketball Court Renovation Project.

The event will be held on Mondy, July 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in City Park, 1206 W Avenue B, at the larger basketball court near the playground.

United Portable Buildings sponsored and paid for the basketball court resurfacing project at a cost of $18,133. Representatives from United Portable Buildings will be at the event.

Dobbs Tennis Courts, Inc did the resurfacing work. New basketball goals were purchased by Parks & Recreation, but are pending installation.

Anyone with questions can call Parks and Recreation at 254-542-2719.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.