Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Rep. Nikki Budzinski launches Farm Bill 101 Initiative

By Stetson Miller
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Nikki Budzinzki (D-IL) launched “Farm Bill 101″ this month, an initiative that showcases the importance of the legislation to Central and Southern Illinois and the need to pass it this year.

Budzinski just launched it on all of her social media accounts last Thursday.

“So we launched Farm Bill 101 this week because I wanted it to be an opportunity for us to really showcase all of the great agricultural initiatives that we have within the district [and] why the Farm Bill is so important to working families and family farmers,” said Rep. Budzinski.

The farm bill is a legislation package that is passed every five years by Congress. It includes agricultural and food programs that support farmers who grow crops and raise animals and nutrition programs like SNAP.

Congresswoman Budzinski said she thinks the campaign could highlight parts of the bill that many people might not know about now.

“Some people do have a general awareness, but I think it’s very top line. I think they think that it’s about SNAP benefits and crop insurance. But like I said, I think there are so many other really important things. We want to support agricultural research and innovation,” she said.

Farm Bill 101 currently features a web page explaining what the farm bill is, what programs are included in it and Budzinski’s priorities for it. In the coming months, Congresswoman Budzinski will be rolling out more videos and graphics her social media accounts, that will tell the story of the farm bill and the impact it has on families and people throughout the district she serves.

And while education is a key part of the campaign, Budzinski also hopes it helps her colleagues in Congress understand the urgency of getting it passed soon.

“My hope is that this can be an educational tool, but also add, I think a needed urgency to getting the farm bill done this summer,” she said.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
File: Candlelight vigil
Corsicana ISD mourning deaths of students killed in rollover
After weeks of controversary, cheers of excitement echoed across Marlin High’s auditorium as...
‘This brings us closer’: All 38 Marlin High seniors graduate after district audit plunged graduation plans into chaos

Latest News

Rep. Nikki Budzinski launches Farm Bill 101 Initiative
The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide
SCOTUS preserves state court authority to settle Congressional district map disputes
President Biden kicks off ‘Bidenomics’ push with high-speed internet investment
President Biden kicks off ‘Bidenomics’ push with high-speed internet investment