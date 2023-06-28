Texas DPS names new tactical marine unit in honor of fallen trooper Thomas Nipper

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday honored Senior Trooper Thomas Nipper, killed in the line of duty in November of 2017 when his patrol car was struck from behind, with a new tactical marine unit dedicated in his name.

“This is a workhorse. This is one that’s going to defend the front lines of the border between Mexico and the United States,” said Sergeant Bryan Washko.

To honor him, the department dedicated the boat in Trooper Nipper’s name. DPS troopers said this was a very high honor.

“When the Nipper family is gone and generations to come when they see that name, they’re going to look it up online, who Tom Nipper was, and see that he served the majority of his life,” said Washko.

Trooper Nipper was commissioned as a trooper in January of 1983, and he was stationed in Temple.

“Two-thirds of his life he was behind a badge and carrying a gun protecting the citizens of Texas,” said Sergeant Washko.

The marine unit boat will be patrolling the Rio Grande for illegal drugs and undocumented immigrants.

