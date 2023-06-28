Travelers in Texas, U.S. expected to set new record for 4th of July travel

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More Texans are projected to travel than ever before this Independence Day weekend.

It’s not just Texans, more than 50 million Americans are expected to travel, setting a record for the holiday.

“A lot of it has to do with a lot of people who haven’t traveled in a few years,” said Daniel Armbruster, American Automobile Association, Texas Spokesperson.

This summer is the first 4th of July without international COVID restrictions following the pandemic. Armbruster believes this may be a factor in the numbers they predict.

“They’ve been waiting to travel, waiting for those restrictions to go away and so of course now is the perfect time to do that,” said Daniel Armbruster.

This Thursday and Friday will be the busiest day for departure on the road or on a flight.

They predict that almost 400,000 Texans will fly over the weekend but more will be taking a road trip. About 80% of Texans will be on the road.

But almost 21,000 of those drivers will need rescuing due to dead batteries, flat tires and engine trouble which he says will be exaggerated by the heat.

Armbruster says to remind travelers — if you plan on getting on the road this weekend, make sure your vehicle has been properly maintained and is prepared for the trip.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.