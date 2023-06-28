Waco Children’s Theatre gears up for five performances of ‘Grease’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - GREASE is the word!

The campers from the Waco Children’s Theatre are gearing up to perform the classic musical “Grease.”

You have five opportunities to join all the ‘Pink Ladies’ and ‘T-Birds’ for a show beginning this Friday, June 30th at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum in Waco.

Tickets are available at the door and the box office opens one hour before showtime at the 29th St. entrance.

Today, John Haskett, artistic director for the Waco Children’s Theatre and his two lead performers stopped by the KWTX studios to share a sneak peak of the show.

Margaret Stout who plays Sandy and Ryan Martin who plays Danny shared why their love of performing and what the love about being campers at the Waco Children’s Theatre.

Performances:

Friday, June 30 at 2:30pm & 7:30pm

Saturday, July 1 at 2:30pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, July 2 at 2:30pm

