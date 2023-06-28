Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco Children’s Theatre gears up for five performances of ‘Grease’

The campers from the Waco Children's Theatre are gearing up to perform the classic musical "Grease."
By Karina Kabalan
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - GREASE is the word!

The campers from the Waco Children’s Theatre are gearing up to perform the classic musical “Grease.”

You have five opportunities to join all the ‘Pink Ladies’ and ‘T-Birds’ for a show beginning this Friday, June 30th at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum in Waco.

The campers from the Waco Children’s Theatre are gearing up to perform the classic musical...
The campers from the Waco Children’s Theatre are gearing up to perform the classic musical “Grease.”(Waco Children Theatre)

Tickets are available at the door and the box office opens one hour before showtime at the 29th St. entrance.

Today, John Haskett, artistic director for the Waco Children’s Theatre and his two lead performers stopped by the KWTX studios to share a sneak peak of the show.

Margaret Stout who plays Sandy and Ryan Martin who plays Danny shared why their love of performing and what the love about being campers at the Waco Children’s Theatre.

Performances:

Friday, June 30 at 2:30pm & 7:30pm

Saturday, July 1 at 2:30pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, July 2 at 2:30pm

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
File: Candlelight vigil
Corsicana ISD mourning deaths of students killed in rollover
After weeks of controversary, cheers of excitement echoed across Marlin High’s auditorium as...
‘This brings us closer’: All 38 Marlin High seniors graduate after district audit plunged graduation plans into chaos

Latest News

Thomas Nipper unit
Texas DPS honor fallen trooper, Thomas Nipper, with tactical marine unit
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
A doctor who grew up in Wisconsin but came to Central Texas by way of the Army nearly four...
A doctor who came to Central Texas by way of the Army retires after 37 years of service
Mother at center of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency order