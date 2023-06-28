‘We want to be good partners’: Fort Cavazos conserving energy amid Texas heat wave

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Cavazos is reducing the strain on the Texas power grid just like it did last summer.

“We want to be good partners, and part of the solution,” said Brian Dosa, Director of Public Works at Fort Cavazos.

Energy saving practices on post also managed to save funds in the process.

The post accomplishes this through load shedding, a process that allows energy consumption to be reduced during the highest demand and hottest part of the day, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To help the effort they also have adjusted temperatures in over 200 facilities to reach 3 to 4 degrees warmer.

“During times like the last couple of weeks, when it’s particularly hot, the state has asked us to cooperate and to shed load as best we can and we wanna be good partners,” said Dosa.

The public works director on post said the family housing and barracks are not impacted by these energy saving efforts, which will continue through Labor Day.

