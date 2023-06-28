Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

‘We want to be good partners’: Fort Cavazos conserving energy amid Texas heat wave

By Danika Young
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Cavazos is reducing the strain on the Texas power grid just like it did last summer.

“We want to be good partners, and part of the solution,” said Brian Dosa, Director of Public Works at Fort Cavazos.

Energy saving practices on post also managed to save funds in the process.

The post accomplishes this through load shedding, a process that allows energy consumption to be reduced during the highest demand and hottest part of the day, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To help the effort they also have adjusted temperatures in over 200 facilities to reach 3 to 4 degrees warmer.

“During times like the last couple of weeks, when it’s particularly hot, the state has asked us to cooperate and to shed load as best we can and we wanna be good partners,” said Dosa.

The public works director on post said the family housing and barracks are not impacted by these energy saving efforts, which will continue through Labor Day.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
File: Candlelight vigil
Corsicana ISD mourning deaths of students killed in rollover
After weeks of controversary, cheers of excitement echoed across Marlin High’s auditorium as...
‘This brings us closer’: All 38 Marlin High seniors graduate after district audit plunged graduation plans into chaos

Latest News

Woman and daughter found safe in Temple
Excessive heat warning continues in Texas, across the U.S.
Travel chaos affecting tens of thousands of Americans across the U.S.
Mountain View prison in Gatesville on September 19, 2019.
Inmates are dying in stifling Texas prisons, but the state seldom acknowledges heat as a cause of death
4th of July travel
Travelers in Texas, U.S. expected to set new record for 4th of July travel