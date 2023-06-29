10 Things To Do: 4th Of July Weekend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the holiday weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Click the hyperlinks below for more information.

1. 4th of July PRCA Rodeo

2. Texas, Your Texas: Celebrating 100 Years of The Texas Collection at Baylor

3. Best Friends National Adoption Weekend

4. 2023 Levitt AMP Waco Music Series: Kam KT & Friends

5. 2nd Annual SummerFest

6. Awkward Family Photos

7. Aaron Watson with Coffee Anderson

8. Ray Wylie Hubbard with Autumn Ragland

9. American Flag Giveaway

10. Camp Fimfo 4th of July Weekend

