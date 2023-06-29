Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Bellmead police arrest man who allegedly offered to pay $100 for sex with a girl

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives arrested Arthur Fairchild after the man allegedly reached out to a resident and offered to pay $100 in exchange for having sex with a minor, said Bellmead Police Department Assistant Chief Of Police Stephen Leonard II.

The evening of June 26, a concerned citizen called the Bellmead Police Department to report suspicious messages she received on social media.

Police said the messages were sent from an account with the user name of Arthur Fairchild.

“In those messages, the user Arthur Fairchild, inquired what the citizen thought about sex with a minor, in particular a female between the ages of 3 and 6 years of age,” police said.

Fairchild allegedly spoke of having sex with the woman and asked if she had a granddaughter to bring to have sex with them, the victim told police.

A Bellmead detective used an undercover account to pose as the woman and communicate with Fairchild. During a conversation, Fairchild allegedly requested that the woman bring her 9-year-old granddaughter to have sex with him.

Fairchild allegedly offered to pay $100 upon the delivery of the child, police said.

Bellmead detectives positively identified Fairchild, located him at his residence and arrested within approximately five hours.

During a custodial interview, Fairchild admitted to having this conversation and others of similar nature, police said.

Online jail records do not show any information for an Arthur Fairchild.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
File: Candlelight vigil
Corsicana ISD mourning deaths of students killed in rollover
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order

Latest News

New Doris Miller Community Center in Waco
City of Hewitt hosts "Hero Day" so children can meet first responders
Brush fire in Temple on June 28
Attic fire at Outpost Apartments on S. University Parks Dr.
Residents forced to evacuate after attic fire in Waco apartment complex