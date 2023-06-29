Bellmead police arrest man who allegedly offered to pay $100 for sex with a girl

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives arrested Arthur Fairchild after the man allegedly reached out to a resident and offered to pay $100 in exchange for having sex with a minor, said Bellmead Police Department Assistant Chief Of Police Stephen Leonard II.

The evening of June 26, a concerned citizen called the Bellmead Police Department to report suspicious messages she received on social media.

Police said the messages were sent from an account with the user name of Arthur Fairchild.

“In those messages, the user Arthur Fairchild, inquired what the citizen thought about sex with a minor, in particular a female between the ages of 3 and 6 years of age,” police said.

Fairchild allegedly spoke of having sex with the woman and asked if she had a granddaughter to bring to have sex with them, the victim told police.

A Bellmead detective used an undercover account to pose as the woman and communicate with Fairchild. During a conversation, Fairchild allegedly requested that the woman bring her 9-year-old granddaughter to have sex with him.

Fairchild allegedly offered to pay $100 upon the delivery of the child, police said.

Bellmead detectives positively identified Fairchild, located him at his residence and arrested within approximately five hours.

During a custodial interview, Fairchild admitted to having this conversation and others of similar nature, police said.

Online jail records do not show any information for an Arthur Fairchild.

