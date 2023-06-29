Advertise
Central Texas fifth graders place in national vocabulary competition

South Bosque Elementary fifth grader Jeanelle Hammond accepting her award certificate at the June Midway ISD Board of Trustees meeting while being recognized for earning a near-perfect score in the WordMasters Challenge.(Midway ISD)
By Joe Ashley
Jun. 29, 2023
MIDWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Midway Independent School District’s fifth grade Gifted and Talented (GT) students earned the highest honor at the 2022-2023 WorldMasters Challenge.

This is a national vocabulary competition with nearly 125,000 students each school year.

Midway ISDs fifth grade team scored 169 points out of a possible 200 in the last three meets this year, placing the team tenth in the nation.

Jesus Olivares-Lopez, a fifth-grade student at South Bosque Elementary, competed in the Gold Division of the WorldMasters Challenge earning a perfect score of 20 in the final meet of the year.

Only 15 fifth graders achieved this nationally.

Jeanelle Hammond, another South Bosque fifth grader, earned a near perfect score of 19 out of 20 in the final meet of the year.

South Bosque Elementary GT Specialist Lindsey Stevens coached the students in preparation for the WordMasters Challenge.

