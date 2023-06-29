Central Texas superintendents react to Gov. Abbott’s second special session focused on district tax cuts

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Property tax cuts are top of mind for Gov. Greg Abbott in this second special session, according to a proclamation he issued Tuesday detailing plans to both cut and eventually eliminate school district property taxes.

In a press release, Abbott said: “After yet another month without the house and senate sending a bill to my desk to cut property taxes, i am once again putting the agreed upon school district property tax rate cuts on the special session agenda.”

For many Central Texas superintendents, tax cuts aren’t necessarily a bad thing.

“I’m a taxpayer and I would also like to see property tax cuts,” Dr. Kenneth Hall, Crawford ISD’s superintendent, told KWTX. “At the same time, I just wanna make sure still... I would not consider us to be fully funded yet.”

“I’m certainly supportive of the state’s efforts to reduce property taxes,” Dr. Mike Novotny, Salado ISD’s superintendent, agreed. “It’s just a matter of them reaching an agreement that the House and the Senate can agree to.”

It’s not just about coming to an agreement; it’s also assuming that the state will make up the difference in school funding, given its current surplus of nearly $33 billion.

“I think compressing the school tax rate is always positive, but only if the state makes up the difference,” Dr. Bobby Ott, Temple ISD’s superintendent, said. “Because if the state doesn’t make up the difference, then inherently, you’re defunding or underfunding public education.”

All three superintendents’ main concerns arise with Abbott’s long-term plans to completely eliminate school district maintenance and operations property taxes.

Many of them say this is unsustainable, especially if the state is ever in a financial deficit in the future. This was the case back in 2011, Dr. Novotny recalls, when school funding was cut by over $5 billion.

“We don’t wanna cut the budget or the property taxes so much that in another year, when there’s a recession or when there’s less revenue available, then we’re in a pinch,” Novotny said.

Dr. Ott is skeptical about schools being fully funded from state money, rather than local taxpayers, and questions if there will be strings attached.

“I think you have to be very careful about the idea of local revenue completely going away because that gives you the “i” in ISD,” Ott said. “That allows you to have discretion to meet the needs and community expectations for your particular school district.”

Hall, Novotny, and Ott are hopeful that the Senate and House can agree on a solution for property taxes so that the state can begin focusing more on school funding.

