Fire breaks out in Temple near Vista Church

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Fire and Rescue responded to a fire that broke out on Stone Hollow Drive and Meadowbrook Drive near Vista Church.

On June 28, 2023, at around 7:17 p.m. Temple Fire and Rescue responded with four units to the scene of the fire.

The fire has been under control for an undetermined amount of time, according to Temple Fire and Rescue.

The cause of the fire is believed to be from a lawn mower that caught on fire, according to Temple Fire and Rescue.

