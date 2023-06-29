Advertise
Hewitt kids meet first responders during “Hero Day” local park

By Kaity Kempf
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Children in Hewitt on Wednesday got to meet first responders and see vehicles from SWAT cars to sanitation trucks, during “Hero Day,” an event hosted by the Hewitt Public Library and the City of Hewitt.

The Hewitt Public Library began “Hero Day” after the tragedy of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in 2012. The library felt kids needed to have experiences with first responders outside of emergencies.

“The kids at that time had not seen the imagery on the TV that they are kind of used to today,” said Waynette Ditto, Hewitt Library Director. “It’s a way to desensitize the kids to the first responders, so if something happens at their home or they’re visiting grandma and the ambulance must come. They would be up close and personal with them because they’d seen them at the event. It allows the kids to be a little more comfortable if and when an emergency arises.”

For some of the children at the event, they were not only getting to meet the responders and learn about their responsibilities.

Two of these kids, Noah Howse and Dylan Stiver, especially liked the police cars and firetrucks. They were able to talk to the responders and even get inside their vehicles.

“There’s a lot of things in it, and I just love it. They are my heroes,” said Noah and Dylan.

The Hewitt Public Library will be hosting events throughout the next few weeks where kids and the public can get involved and learn more about their community.

“It’s just a way for us to explore that wonderful treasure we have in our backyard,” said Ditto.

