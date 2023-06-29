Houston woman involved in fatal shooting wanted for murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Murder charges have been filed against Veronica Jayci Robles, 23, in relation to a fatal shooting 19-year-old Davion Roberts in Houston.

The shooting happened on June 14, 2023, at about 7:50 p.m.

Houston Police Department officers and Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a business at 10205 East Freeway service road and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victim was moved to a hospital in the area where he was identified and pronounced dead, according to police.

Witnesses say they heard gunshots and saw a car leave the scene.

The car was described as a brown or tan Chevrolet Trail Blazer with blue side panels, police say.

After further investigation Robles was identified as the suspect and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office charged her in this case.

Robles location is currently unknown.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

