‘It’s my wife’s pumpkin muffins’: Officers use homemade treats to rescue dog stuck in canal

A dog was recently rescued from a canal in Arizona when police officers coaxed it with a freshly baked pumpkin muffin. (Source: Glendale Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (Gray News/TMX) – A German shepherd was recently rescued from a canal in Arizona when police officers coaxed it with a freshly baked pumpkin muffin.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers responded to the call on June 17 after a person reported seeing a dog swimming in the canal with no way to escape.

Body camera video shows Officer Sorenson climbing in the water, but the exhausted dog was “skittish” and would not come to him. One officer asks another if there is any food available to lure the dog.

“Try this, it’s my wife’s pumpkin muffins,” Officer Downey says, opening a bag of homemade treats and handing one to Sorenson.

The muffins “were just the bribery needed for this little pooch,” the police department said.

The video shows Sorenson, now armed with a muffin, luring the dog closer and safely pulling him out of the water by his collar. Once on land, the dog got to enjoy some more muffins for his trouble.

The dog – who was not hurt – was reunited with his owner, who lived down the street, police said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

