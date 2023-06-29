Advertise
J.J. Watt joins CBS Sports’ as an NFL analyst

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 29: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans reatcs after making a defensive...
HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 29: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans reatcs after making a defensive play against the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter on November 29, 2015 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)(WDBJ)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Former Houston Texans legend JJ Watt has agreed to a multiyear deal to join CBS Sports’ as an NFL studio analyst this fall.

Watt will make his first appearance on “THE NFL TODAY” in week one of the NFL season.

“We are thrilled to welcome J.J. to the CBS Sports family and add one of the greatest defensive players of all time to our team,” said David Berson, President, CBS Sports. “As he steps off the field after a Hall of Fame career, J.J. brings deep passion, unique insights and opinions from today’s NFL. We think fans will love what J.J. brings to our coverage.”

Watt made the official announcement on his Twitter Thursday.

“I love the game too much to be away from it entirely. I’m very excited to be joining CBS Sports to contribute across all their NFL shows and platforms, including working alongside and learning from JB, Coach, Boomer, Phil and Nate this fall,” said Watt. “Hopefully fans will enjoy the insights and knowledge I’ve gained over my 12 years in the NFL and if we’re lucky, we’ll share a few laughs along the way as well.”

Watt will be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor this upcoming season on Oct. 1 at NRG Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where his younger brother T.J. Watt plays.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

