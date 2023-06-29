J.J. Watt joins CBS Sports’ as an NFL analyst

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Former Houston Texans legend JJ Watt has agreed to a multiyear deal to join CBS Sports’ as an NFL studio analyst this fall.

Watt will make his first appearance on “THE NFL TODAY” in week one of the NFL season.

“We are thrilled to welcome J.J. to the CBS Sports family and add one of the greatest defensive players of all time to our team,” said David Berson, President, CBS Sports. “As he steps off the field after a Hall of Fame career, J.J. brings deep passion, unique insights and opinions from today’s NFL. We think fans will love what J.J. brings to our coverage.”

Watt made the official announcement on his Twitter Thursday.

Sorry, sorry…



C “B” S.



Very excited to be joining the crew for a few Sunday’s this fall!! @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/TrF6PEzGAy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 29, 2023

“I love the game too much to be away from it entirely. I’m very excited to be joining CBS Sports to contribute across all their NFL shows and platforms, including working alongside and learning from JB, Coach, Boomer, Phil and Nate this fall,” said Watt. “Hopefully fans will enjoy the insights and knowledge I’ve gained over my 12 years in the NFL and if we’re lucky, we’ll share a few laughs along the way as well.”

Watt will be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor this upcoming season on Oct. 1 at NRG Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where his younger brother T.J. Watt plays.

