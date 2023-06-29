One final heat advisory today!

It’s not even July, but Texas has been treated (see: tortured) with extreme heat and humidity for the majority of the month of June. Although July is our traditional hottest month of the year, we’re expecting to kick off July with near and potentially slightly cooler than normal temperatures! We’re still hanging on to the dangerously hot conditions today, but we’re continuing to see a marked improvement from the peak of our temperature mountain Tuesday. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s could be joined by a bit of cloudiness near and east of I-35 through about 10 AM. After that, it’s all about the sunshine. Yesterday’s excessive heat warning is now only a heat advisory along and east of I-35 (with Coryell and Bosque Counties included too) since humidity will drop slightly compared to yesterday. Highs should climb close to 100° area wide, but cities and towns under the heat advisory could see heat index values between 105° and 110° this afternoon. If you live along and west of Highway 281, highs may still climb to 100°, but heat index values this afternoon will be within about a degree or two of the actual temperature!

After today, the ridge of high pressure responsible for the early season heat continues to pull away and will weaken. The weakening ridge of high pressure will allow for temperatures and humidity to drop, but it’ll also also for a cold front to approach our area from the north this weekend and into next week. It’s summer and this front has no upper-level support to push through, but it’ll stall across the state and keep the atmosphere unsettled. Temperatures will stay in the upper 90s Friday and Saturday with mid-90s returning for highs from Sunday through all of next week. We won’t start to see the extra clouds or the rain chances from the approaching front until late in the weekend, but the rain chances are still remaining limited through Tuesday. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday could feature a few scattered showers and storms, but one day’s storms will dictate where the next day’s storms will form. Right now, the best chances for rain through July 4th look to be along and west of I-35. We’ll see higher rain chances, near 30%, Wednesday and Thursday as the stalled front starts to push a bit closer to Central Texas. The front may start to wash out late in the week which may drop rain chances a bit and raise temperatures. Through next week, many spots may miss out on rain. The folks that do see rain likely only receive a quarter-to-half inch with higher totals in any downpours.

