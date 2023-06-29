Quentin Johnston comes back home to host youth football camp

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Just two months after being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, Quentin Johnston is the same Quentin Johnston as he was when growing up in Temple.

“There’s no reason to change,” said Johnston. “I’ve always been, you know, an outgoing and genuine person, so I might as well keep that going.”

On Wednesday at Wildcat Stadium, Johnston hosted a youth football camp at his alma mater, giving back to the kids and the developing the future football talent of his hometown,

“You know the kids look up to you, so why not give back and spend an afternoon with them, and you know kind of give them some knowledge on the game.”

This isn’t anything out of the ordinary for Johnston, it’s just the way he grew up.

“He was raised that way, always give back, don’t forget where you come from,” said Johnston’s dad Carl. “Whatever you do in life, whatever you may do, come back and help the kids out in your community.”

For a humble kid like Johnston, having the spotlight is somewhat of a change of pace. He has been recognized locally for a long time, but after he was selected 21st overall by the Los Angeles Chargers, the former TCU standout is on his way to becoming more than a household name.

“It’s just like a new experience to be back and show up at a store, and like ‘there’s Quentin Johnston’” said Johnston’s mom Sherry. “And he’s like, ‘Mom, I’m in there to buy socks.’”

At his youth football camp, Quentin was not just there to make a special appearance, rather, he was fully taking part in all of the drills and walking kids through workouts. It wasn’t a surprise from Temple’s head football coach Scott Stewart, who watched Quentin grow up into the man he is today.

“Usually some celebrities will kind of wave hands and kiss babies, but Quentin will be out here in the middle of the drills,” said Stewart. “That’s just who he is. I didn’t have a conversation with him, and the first drill we did, he’s out in the middle of it.”

“Got to be all the way active with them,” said Johnston. “I can’t just stay on the sideline with with a whistle, I’m not a coach yet, and I don’t want to feel like a coach yet. Obviously I’m still a player so I want go in and have fun. I’m somewhat older but still a kid so I want to go in there and have some fun with them.”

