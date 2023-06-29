Advertise
Residents forced to evacuate after attic fire in Waco apartment complex

(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department responded to calls of an attic fire at The Outpost apartment complex in the 2400 block of S. University Parks Dr. in Waco early Thursday morning.

Around five people were forced to briefly evacuate their apartments, and there were no injuries.

The fire department is still looking into the cause of the fire.

