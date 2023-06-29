Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 6.29.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:

Sonic Drive-In at 647 North Robinson Drive in Robinson got an 89 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the sliced strawberries in the syrup were not kept cool enough.

The manager put them in the walk-in freezer for a rapid chill.

The fountain machine also needed an airgap.

Taco Bueno at 815 North Valley Mills Drive in Waco failed a routine inspection with a 91.

According to the food safety worker, the following foods weren’t kept cool enough: the guacamole, Pico de Gallo, the cooked red salsa and sour cream.

Also, the shredded cheese was left out too long.

Some of these items had to be thrown out.

There were some rusty shelves, and flies throughout the kitchen.

This place needed a re-inspection.

Kim’s Diner at 2600 West Waco Drive in Waco failed a re-inspection with a 96.

According to the food safety worker, the following foods were not kept cool enough: the shredded lettuce, the sliced tomatoes, sliced turkey, and sliced ham.

Those items were thrown out.

Some raw chicken and steak fingers were in an ice bath too long.

Because of the repeat violations, this place needed a re-inspection.

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Zuke’s Tea Bar at 720 Franklin Avenue inside Union Hall.

What better way to cool off in this sweltering summer heat.

This place has black teas, herbal teas, green teas, white teas, and the list goes on.

Not that it matters, but my personal favorite is the Tropical Black Tea with hints of dried mango and sunflower and safflower petals...

Restaurant Report Card segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

