Temperatures trending downward!

The extreme heat is starting to let up a bit as we head into the upcoming weekend and the heat looks way more managable into next week. Tomorrow starts the trend of downward temperatures as the ridge of high pressure starts moving eastward. Not only will the heat be more tolerable but we even see a rain chance returning late in the weekend and through next week.

The weakening ridge of high pressure will allow for temperatures and humidity to drop, but it’ll also also for a cold front to approach our area from the north this weekend and into next week. It’s summer and this front has no upper-level support to push through, but it’ll stall across the state and keep the atmosphere unsettled. Temperatures will stay in the upper 90s Friday and Saturday with mid-90s returning for highs from Sunday through all of next week. We won’t start to see the extra clouds or the rain chances from the approaching front until late in the weekend, but the rain chances are still remaining limited through Tuesday. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday could feature a few scattered showers and storms, but one day’s storms will dictate where the next day’s storms will form. Right now, the best chances for rain through July 4th look to be along and west of I-35. We’ll see higher rain chances, near 30%, Wednesday and Thursday as the stalled front starts to push a bit closer to Central Texas. The front may start to wash out late in the week which may drop rain chances a bit and raise temperatures. Through next week, many spots may miss out on rain. The folks that do see rain likely only receive a quarter-to-half inch with higher totals in any downpours.

