Temple police warns residents about scammers posing as law enforcement officers

(Pixabay)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department warns residents about scammers that are posing as law enforcement officers.

Scammers are calling residents from the department’s non-emergency number, 254-298-5500, and asking for money.

The scammers are contacting people and telling them they did not show up for court and were sent a subpoena. The scammers are using real police officer names and asking people for payment over an online app.

Anyone who is contacted asking by this scam is asked to report it to TPD immediately.

