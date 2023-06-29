Three of the Texas top 10 Most Wanted back in custody

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody after their recent arrests.

Juan Sauseda, 40, was one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders. He was arrested in Houston on June 28, 2023.

Shawn Mueller, 38, and Victor Gaeta, 51, were each one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives. Mueller was arrested in Houston on June 28, 2023, and Gaeta was arrested in Anthony on June 24, 2023.

In 2009 Sauseda was convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was released in 2021 on parole and was required to register annually as a sex offender.

Sauseda has been wanted since February 2022 for a parole violation. That same day multiple arrest warrants were issued for Sauseda’s arrest by the Gray County Sheriff’s Office for failing to comply with the sex offender registration requirements.

Sauseda was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force with help from members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force in Amarillo, and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents.

In 2007 Mueller was convicted of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and received a seven-year sentence. In 2017 he received probation after being convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

In 2020 Mueller was convicted of assault of a family/household member and received a two-year sentence to prison.

Mueller had been wanted since Oct. 2021 when a warrant was out when he violated his parole. He received another warrant for his arrest in Nov. 2021 from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Mueller was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force and DPS Special Agents.

In 2005 Gaeta was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to two years in prison. In 2009 he was convicted of selling, distributing or dispensing narcotics and was sentenced to 51 months in a federal facility.

This was followed by three years of supervised release.

Gaeta had been wanted since Nov. 2022 when the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and DPS Special Agents.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.