4th of July fireworks and celebrations in Central Texas
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Belton 4th of July Celebration
- The parade begins at Main Street (FM317) from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, south to the Bell County Courthouse, then east on Central Avenue, and north on Birdwell to the Belton Police Memorial.
- The City of Waco’s Fourth on the Brazos celebration takes place at Touchdown Alley next to Baylor’s McLane Stadium, located at 1001 S. MLK Blvd. in Waco.
- Fireworks show will stream on the KWTX Facebook page and KWTXtra (Live Events).
- Gates open at 6 p.m.
- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. – DJ Eddie Rose
- 7:30 p.m. – The Family Stone
- 9:10 p.m. – Patriotic Ceremony by the Waco Community Band
- 9:15 p.m. – H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza
Belton - 4th of July Festival on Nolan Creek
- Family Fun in the Park! Red, White, & Blue everywhere!
- July 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Yettie Polk Park at 101 S. Davis Street in Belton
- Food and craft vendors, games, a petting zoo, static displays of military, and first responder equipment
- Live music and entertainment at the centrally located gazebo
Temple - 4th of July Backyard Bash
- Bold Republic Brewing Company at 7070 Stonehollow in Temple
- Starts at 4 pm on July 4
- General admission tickets required for party. (GA tickets will include live music, a special 4th of July Silipint and your first pour free.)
Temple - H-E-B 4th of July Fun Fest
- Celebrate Independence Day at the 25th Annual H-E-B Fun Fest & Fireworks Show
- Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Crossroads Recreational Complex
- Star Spangled Festivities start @ 6pm
- The “Greatest Fireworks show in Central Texas” @ 9:30pm
Belton - Cove Life 4th of July Celebration
- Copperas Cove City Park at 1206 West Avenue B
- Begins at 3 p.m.
- Events include a 5k freedom run, live music, a variety of food options, and other fun activities.
- The event will conclude with a fireworks performance
If you know of a major 4th of July event we should add to our list, email news@kwtx.com.
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.