4th of July fireworks and celebrations in Central Texas

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Belton 4th of July Celebration

  • The parade begins at Main Street (FM317) from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, south to the Bell County Courthouse, then east on Central Avenue, and north on Birdwell to the Belton Police Memorial. 

Waco – Fourth on the Brazos

  • The City of Waco’s Fourth on the Brazos celebration takes place at Touchdown Alley next to Baylor’s McLane Stadium, located at 1001 S. MLK Blvd. in Waco.
  • Fireworks show will stream on the KWTX Facebook page and KWTXtra (Live Events).
  • Gates open at 6 p.m.
  • 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. – DJ Eddie Rose
  • 7:30 p.m. – The Family Stone
  • 9:10 p.m. – Patriotic Ceremony by the Waco Community Band
  • 9:15 p.m. – H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza

Belton - 4th of July Festival on Nolan Creek

  • Family Fun in the Park! Red, White, & Blue everywhere!
  • July 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Yettie Polk Park at 101 S. Davis Street in Belton
  • Food and craft vendors, games, a petting zoo, static displays of military, and first responder equipment
  • Live music and entertainment at the centrally located gazebo

Temple - 4th of July Backyard Bash

  • Bold Republic Brewing Company at 7070 Stonehollow in Temple
  • Starts at 4 pm on July 4
  • General admission tickets required for party. (GA tickets will include live music, a special 4th of July Silipint and your first pour free.)

Temple - H-E-B 4th of July Fun Fest

  • Celebrate Independence Day at the 25th Annual H-E-B Fun Fest & Fireworks Show
  • Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Crossroads Recreational Complex
  • Star Spangled Festivities start @ 6pm
  • The “Greatest Fireworks show in Central Texas” @ 9:30pm

Belton - Cove Life 4th of July Celebration

  • Copperas Cove City Park at 1206 West Avenue B
  • Begins at 3 p.m.
  • Events include a 5k freedom run, live music, a variety of food options, and other fun activities.
  • The event will conclude with a fireworks performance

If you know of a major 4th of July event we should add to our list, email news@kwtx.com.

