Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing girls from Athens

The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408 just outside the city limits of Athens.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing juveniles, and an AMBER Alert was issued in the case, as well.

The AMBER Alert lists the girls as “abducted child.”

The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408 just outside the city limits of Athens.

Willow was wearing a colored shirt and blue jeans when she was last seen. She has brown hair and green eyes, and weighs 75 pounds. she is 5′1″ tall.

Bonnie was wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans. She has blue eyes and brown hair, is 4′11″ and weighs about 75 pounds.

No other details were shared about the case, but anyone with information about the girls is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 903-675-5128 or call 911.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order

Latest News

Family members and friends participate in a march on July 10, 2022, in support of those killed...
Judge says DPS must release documents related to Uvalde shooting response
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 6.29.23
Property tax cuts are top of mind for Gov. Greg Abbott in this second special session,...
Central Texas superintendents react to Gov. Abbott’s second special session focused on district tax cuts
KWTX@4: Music Makers with Gordon Collier featuring Brooke Graham - 6.29.23