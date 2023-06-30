AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing girls from Athens

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing juveniles, and an AMBER Alert was issued in the case, as well.

The AMBER Alert lists the girls as “abducted child.”

The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408 just outside the city limits of Athens.

Willow was wearing a colored shirt and blue jeans when she was last seen. She has brown hair and green eyes, and weighs 75 pounds. she is 5′1″ tall.

Bonnie was wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans. She has blue eyes and brown hair, is 4′11″ and weighs about 75 pounds.

No other details were shared about the case, but anyone with information about the girls is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 903-675-5128 or call 911.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.