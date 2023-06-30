Advertise
Bridge work to cause overnight closures on I-14 next week

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Next week the Texas Department of Transportation will begin work on Interstate-14 from Interstatei35 to past Simmons Road.

The work will begin Wednesday night, July 5, and go through Friday morning, July 7.

Lane closures will last from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night.

While the work is being done two lanes will be closed at a time and one lane will be open for traffic.

Crews will work on one bridge at a time.

Various entrance and exit ramps will be closed while the work is being done. Traffic control measure and signage will be in place.

