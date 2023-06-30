Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

City of Waco offices closed for 4th of July

(KWTX)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Several City of Waco offices will be closed for the 4th of July holiday.

The Solid Waste offices, the Cobbs Recycling Center and the landfill will be closed. Additionally, the Waco-McLennan County Library system, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Waco Transit System will be closed.

Those with Tuesday as their trash collection day will have their trash picked up Wednesday, July 5 instead.

The Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and Waco Mammoth National Monument will have their keep normal hours.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
A dual Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, July 1, for Cory Campbell, 14, and...
Celebration of Life service to held Saturday for Corsicana ISD students killed in wreck

Latest News

Kandis Eaton-Autrey and Jeffrey Nevarez
Lorena couple arrested in alleged abuse of woman’s child
File Photo
4th of July fireworks and celebrations in Central Texas
Killeen receives national financial awards and upgraded bond rating
Burton was last seen on foot on June 28, 2023, at around 6:45 p.m. on the 1000 Block of Clayton...
Silver Alert issued for Austin woman with a cognitive impairment