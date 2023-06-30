City of Waco offices closed for 4th of July

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Several City of Waco offices will be closed for the 4th of July holiday.

The Solid Waste offices, the Cobbs Recycling Center and the landfill will be closed. Additionally, the Waco-McLennan County Library system, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Waco Transit System will be closed.

Those with Tuesday as their trash collection day will have their trash picked up Wednesday, July 5 instead.

The Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and Waco Mammoth National Monument will have their keep normal hours.

