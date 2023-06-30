Convicted Waco child rapist gets seven life sentences

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Luckus Moore, 58, was sentenced to life in prison for each of the seven counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child he was convicted for on June 29.

The jury who convicted him also assessed 20 year sentences on two counts of sexual assault assault of a child.

Moore was found guilty of repeatedly raping a child relative during the 1990s and 2000s.

Prosecutors told the jury Moore, who worked the night shift at Mrs. Baird’s Bakery, would sexually assault the child during the day when other adults who lived in the home were at work.

The victim reported the sexual assault to Waco police decades later.

“There is no limit on when we will bring justice to those who sexually abuse children,” McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens wrote in a news release.

“Thanks, most of all, to the victim’s courage to come forward and testify, this family and our community are now safer.”

