Good News Friday: June 30, 2023

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Shout-out to Brian and Olivia of Killeen ISD for placing 3rd in the National Leadership and Skills USA Audio - Radio competition. This is a great outcome since they placed out of the 40 teams that completed. You can see just how excited these two are!

Belton High School Alumni, Logan Hall and Ayanna Jones, received the campus’s most prestigious athletic distinction when they were inducted into the Athletic Wall of Honor. Logan hall is a 2018 graduate and is a defensive lineman for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Ayanna graduated in 2022, she set 4 school records and won a state championship.

The West ISD Varsity Girls Cheer Team got 1st place trophies for Camp Dance Routine and Cheer Placement. They got 2nd place in overall Game Day. The jJV girls got 2nd place for Camp Dance routine and for their sideline. And their mascot “Tank the Trojan” won the “Most Spirited Mascot” trophy.

The Fort Cavazos Soldier of the Year was presented with a brand-new car this week. Private First Class, Cameron Stout, received this honor by competing in the Best Warriors’ Competition. He and his team were involved in a variety of challenges including obstacle courses, medical lanes, board interviews, and ruck marches.

Midway ISD wants to congratulate Chapel Park Elementary teacher, Jennifer Davis, who won the Extra Mile Hero Award. She is being honored for saving her student Brianna Martinez from choking! Ms. Davis says as soon as she saw Brianna was in trouble, she immediately jumped into action and performed the Heimlich Maneuver. Brianna had swallowed a grape.

