Heat advisories/warnings are GONE (for at least a little bit)

You may feel the ground shaking a little bit as I jump for joy over the lack of triple-digit temperatures in the forecast for likely at least a week! Yes, it’s still going to be hot and it’s still going to be humid, but we’re starting to make a return to near-normal temperatures across our area. The changes to our weather will be seen today as morning sunshine gives way to returning partly cloudy skies. We’re expecting partly-to-mostly cloudy skies to remain in the forecast every day for at least a week which will be one of the reasons why we’re expecting temperatures to drop. Since we’re transitioning into a “cooler” weather pattern, highs will still warm into the mid-to-upper 90s this afternoon with heat index values as high as 106° expected east of I-35.

Rain stays out of the forecast Friday, but low rain chances stick around Saturday through next Friday. We’re going to be without any sort of upper-level support to push the weather along aloft, so a surface cold front that’ll move into the state this weekend will stall and meander for a few days. The front arrives tonight but will stall out long before it reaches our area. Through Tuesday, the front likely stalls around I-20 to our north so Central Texas’ rain chances will stay limited. Saturday’s rain chances are near 10% with partly cloudy skies. Highs reach the mid-to-upper 90s again Saturday with a 20% chance of rain falling west of I-35 Saturday night. The stalled front hangs around I-20 Sunday, but a few late-day stray showers or storms could bubble up anywhere locally. The best chance for rain Sunday will likely be along and especially west of I-35. Highs should be a bit cooler in the mid-90s with heat index values maxing out only near about 102°.

Although we’re still confident rain coverage should remain low Monday and on July 4th Tuesday, we can’t rule out a few scattered showers bubbling up in the heat of the day with highs in the mid-90s. Rain chances may be low, but our early week rain chances could come up a bit more depending on where previous day’s thunderstorms form and dissipate as remnant boundaries could kick up rain the following day. Although there’s still some uncertainty regarding whether or not Monday and Tuesday’s rain chances will go up, Wednesday’s rain chances, Thursday’s rain chances, and Friday’s rain chances are a bit higher since the meandering front may push a bit closer to our area. As of now, Thursday may be the best day for showers and storms, but rain chances remain capped at 30% for right now since the small-scale features that’ll move the front get harder to forecast as we get farther into the future. Highs remain in the mid-90s for the majority of next week, but a ridge of high pressure could build back in next week and get us closer to 100°

