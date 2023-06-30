Hot and mainly dry 4th of July weekend

Goodbye June, hello July! t’s still going to be hot and humid going into the new month, but the heat is a whole lot better as we return to near-normal temperatures for the first part of July. Highs stay below the triple digit mark and we even have some cloud cover back going into the weekend. Rain chances hover close to, but not likely to move in, our area over the weekend. Monday and Tuesday that might change though with a chance for rain in parts of the area.

Rain chances are back in the forecast but not a lot of us will see the benefits of rain in the next few days. We could see some isolated showers and storms in the afternoons/evenings but most are dry. The reason you’ll want to watch the radar this weekend is in case you have any outdoor plans -- there could be a quick passing storm that could produce locally heavy rain, lightning, and the occasional damaging wind (as the thunderstorms start to die out).

Our best chance for rain doesn’t come until the middle to end of next week. Wednesday’s rain chances, Thursday’s rain chances, and Friday’s rain chances are a bit higher since the meandering front may push a bit closer to our area. As of now, Thursday may be the best day for showers and storms, but rain chances remain capped at 30% for right now since the small-scale features that’ll move the front get harder to forecast as we get farther into the future. Highs remain in the mid-90s for the majority of next week, but a ridge of high pressure could build back in next week and get us closer to 100°

Stay cool & stay hydrated! If you’re looking for things to do this weekend, check out this cool list. Plus here’s a roundup of some of the firework displays happening for Independence Day celebrations

