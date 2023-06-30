Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Hot and mainly dry 4th of July weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Goodbye June, hello July! t’s still going to be hot and humid going into the new month, but the heat is a whole lot better as we return to near-normal temperatures for the first part of July. Highs stay below the triple digit mark and we even have some cloud cover back going into the weekend. Rain chances hover close to, but not likely to move in, our area over the weekend. Monday and Tuesday that might change though with a chance for rain in parts of the area.

Rain chances are back in the forecast but not a lot of us will see the benefits of rain in the next few days. We could see some isolated showers and storms in the afternoons/evenings but most are dry. The reason you’ll want to watch the radar this weekend is in case you have any outdoor plans -- there could be a quick passing storm that could produce locally heavy rain, lightning, and the occasional damaging wind (as the thunderstorms start to die out).

Our best chance for rain doesn’t come until the middle to end of next week. Wednesday’s rain chances, Thursday’s rain chances, and Friday’s rain chances are a bit higher since the meandering front may push a bit closer to our area. As of now, Thursday may be the best day for showers and storms, but rain chances remain capped at 30% for right now since the small-scale features that’ll move the front get harder to forecast as we get farther into the future. Highs remain in the mid-90s for the majority of next week, but a ridge of high pressure could build back in next week and get us closer to 100°

Stay cool & stay hydrated! If you’re looking for things to do this weekend, check out this cool list. Plus here’s a roundup of some of the firework displays happening for Independence Day celebrations

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
A dual Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, July 1, for Cory Campbell, 14, and...
Celebration of Life service to be held Saturday for Corsicana ISD students killed in wreck

Latest News

fastcast swimming pool clark roofing
Heat advisories/warnings are GONE (for at least a little bit)
fastcast clark
Temperatures trending downward!
fastcast heat orange sunset sunrise summer hot humid
One final heat advisory today!
fastcast CLARK sunset lake yellow gold orange pond trees shadow shadows summer
The heat is still here but it’s improving