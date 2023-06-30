Advertise
Judge says DPS must release documents related to Uvalde shooting response

Family members and friends participate in a march on July 10, 2022, in support of those killed...
Family members and friends participate in a march on July 10, 2022, in support of those killed and injured in the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde(Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune)
By WILLIAM MELHADO
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
UVALDE, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - A state district judge on Thursday ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to begin the process of releasing public records related to law enforcement’s response to the Uvalde school shooting, granting a request by The Texas Tribune and other news organizations.

Over a dozen news organizations sued DPS last year, accusing it of unlawfully withholding the records related to the May shooting at Robb Elementary School.

The records concern the botched police response, during which officers waited over an hour to confront the shooter who killed 19 children and two teachers. Nearly 400 officers had descended on the school by the time the shooting was over.

The 261st Civil District Court Judge Daniella DeSeta Lyttle granted a motion for summary judgment on behalf of the Tribune, its partner ProPublica and other local, state and national newsrooms. The records will not be immediately available.

