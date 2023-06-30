Killeen PD investigating after man is stabbed in OYO Hotel

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Fire Department says a man is currently in a local hospital being treated for non-life threatening injuries after an incident at the OYO Hotel on E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Authorities say the man was stabbed with a sharp object, but they’re unsure about what the object was.

The Killeen Police Department is investigating the situation, and will provide further details.

