Killeen PD investigating after man is stabbed in OYO Hotel
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Fire Department says a man is currently in a local hospital being treated for non-life threatening injuries after an incident at the OYO Hotel on E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Authorities say the man was stabbed with a sharp object, but they’re unsure about what the object was.
The Killeen Police Department is investigating the situation, and will provide further details.
