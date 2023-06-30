Killeen receives national financial awards and upgraded bond rating

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen announced they earned two national awards from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) and an upgraded bond rating from the Standard and Poor’s (S&P).

The awards received were the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its 2021 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2022 Annual Budget.

“The certificate of achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting and represents a significant accomplishment by the government’s management,” the city said in a press release.

The second award is earned by having budgets that meet or exceed nationally recognized guidelines. These guidelines determine how well the budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communication tool.

S&P Global Ratings gave increased Killeen rating to an “AA” from an “AA-” on the cities outstanding general obligation (GO) debt.

“That’s a big deal,” Killeen City Manager, Kent Cagle, said. “It’s the result of a lot of things-- a lot of policy direction by the City Council, a lot of good work by City staff, but especially from the Finance Department.”

The rating helps provide information to investors as the quality and stability of the bond and greatly influences rates, investment appetite and bond pricing.

The full report can be found here.

